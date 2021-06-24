Cancel
Warren, MI

GM has 'prospective buyer' for idled Warren Transmission plant

Detroit News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarren — General Motors Co. expects to sell its closed Warren Transmission plant by the third quarter this year, the Detroit automaker confirmed Thursday. Warren Mayor James Fouts mentioned the plant's sale during his State of the City address Thursday at Andiamo Warren restaurant. Fouts said he didn't know the name of the developer but that "it will be a $230 million investment and create hundreds of new jobs."

