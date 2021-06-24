GM has 'prospective buyer' for idled Warren Transmission plant
Warren — General Motors Co. expects to sell its closed Warren Transmission plant by the third quarter this year, the Detroit automaker confirmed Thursday. Warren Mayor James Fouts mentioned the plant's sale during his State of the City address Thursday at Andiamo Warren restaurant. Fouts said he didn't know the name of the developer but that "it will be a $230 million investment and create hundreds of new jobs."www.detroitnews.com
Comments / 2