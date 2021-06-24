Cancel
Detroit, MI

Detroit Jazz Festival planning for in-person audiences Labor Day weekend

By WXYZ Web Team
 19 days ago
The Detroit Jazz Festival is preparing to host in-person audiences at the free event over Labor Day weekend, organizers announced Thursday.

According to a press release, the festival will have COVID-19 safety precautions and be held across three stages in Hart Plaza and Campus Martius, allowing for more open space and social distancing. There were also be cashless payment options at vendor booths and hand sanitizing stations throughout the festival footprint.

“With the strong support of city officials, we devised a festival plan that incorporates safety measures and acknowledges the ongoing concerns some jazz patrons may have for attending outdoor events during the pandemic,” said Chris Collins, president and artistic director, Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation, in a press release.“Overall, nothing beats the experience of live, in-person jazz performances at our stages and we look forward to showcasing the exciting artistry, dynamism and diversity of our artists delivering true jazz to our audiences.”

The Detroit Jazz Festival will be celebrating its 42nd year. It begins on Friday, Sept. 3 and runs through Monday, Sept. 6. Artist Dee Dee Bridgewater is expected to headline multiple performances.

