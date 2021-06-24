Man shot and killed by MCSO deputy after allegedly firing at deputy

(Mark Makela / Getty Images)

(SURPRISE, Ariz.) Authorities are investigating after a deputy with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a man who allegedly fired shots at the deputy on Wednesday, 12 News reported.

MCSO said a deputy checked on a vehicle that crashed in the median on the US 60 and Loop 303 around 6:30 p.m.

When the deputy walked up to the vehicle, the driver allegedly shot at him. The deputy fired back, shooting and killing him, officials said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The MCSO deputy was not injured and the shooting is under investigation.

Information on what agency was investigating the shooting was not immediately available.