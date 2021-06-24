Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coweta County, GA

Coweta Schools approves 2021-22 budget

Newnan Times-Herald
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coweta County Board of Education approved the budget with a 5-0 vote for the coming school year at a called meeting on Tuesday evening. The general fund budget includes $230,078,761 for the upcoming school year and does not project an increase in the local property tax rate, which is currently at 17.30 mills. Last year, the board decreased the millage rate from 18.59 mills. According to a release from the board, a 3.5 percent growth in the local tax digest has been anticipated.

times-herald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Coweta County, GA
Government
County
Coweta County, GA
Coweta County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#Remedial Education#Textbooks#Coweta Schools#Title I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sales Tax
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldNBC News

Euro 2020 racism: Soccer players accuse government of 'stoking the fire'

LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...
POTUSNBC News

First lady Jill Biden to head to Tokyo Olympics, lead U.S. delegation

For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.

Comments / 0

Community Policy