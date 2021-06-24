Coweta Schools approves 2021-22 budget

The Coweta County Board of Education approved the budget with a 5-0 vote for the coming school year at a called meeting on Tuesday evening. The general fund budget includes $230,078,761 for the upcoming school year and does not project an increase in the local property tax rate, which is currently at 17.30 mills. Last year, the board decreased the millage rate from 18.59 mills. According to a release from the board, a 3.5 percent growth in the local tax digest has been anticipated.