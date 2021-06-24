Cancel
Theo Epstein: MLB's strikeout revolution is killing fans' 'favorite' plays

By Dan Mennella
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You gotta give the people what they want -- and apparently MLB's internal polling shows that baseball fans want balls in play. This nugget comes courtesy of veteran baseball executive Theo Epstein, formerly of the Red Sox and Cubs, who is now working as a consultant for MLB in its bid to optimize the game for fan consumption.

