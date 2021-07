This post discusses plot points from The White Lotus series premiere, “Arrivals.”. Mike White’s The White Lotus is a Venus flytrap of a TV show, its idyllic setting obscuring the rising tensions between the entitled and the exploited. The eponymous locale is a Hawaiian resort that draws pleasure-seekers from all over the world, especially privileged Americans who descend upon the island like, well, parasites—taking what they need with little thought of the ecosystem they’re disturbing. White’s brilliant satire follows the lives of several White Lotus employees and a group of especially demanding guests over the course of a week that becomes more harrowing with each new installment.