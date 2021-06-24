Residents slam plans for Super Wawa in Holland; Northampton Township Supervisors announce special meeting to consider proposal
NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> The Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting on July 7 to consider land development plans for a new Super Wawa at Buck and Rocksville Roads. The live, in-person meeting will take place at the township building. And plans for the Wawa will be the only topic on the evening’s agenda, according to Chairman Adam Selisker.www.buckslocalnews.com
