Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holland, PA

Residents slam plans for Super Wawa in Holland; Northampton Township Supervisors announce special meeting to consider proposal

By Jeff Werner; advance@buckslocalnews.com
BucksLocalNews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> The Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting on July 7 to consider land development plans for a new Super Wawa at Buck and Rocksville Roads. The live, in-person meeting will take place at the township building. And plans for the Wawa will be the only topic on the evening’s agenda, according to Chairman Adam Selisker.

www.buckslocalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Holland, PA
City
Northampton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Northampton, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Northampton, PA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Area#Rain Garden#Food Drink#Super Wawa#The Board Of Supervisors#Penndot#The Stop#The Planning Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy