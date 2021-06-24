Cancel
Montgomery County, OH

Carillon Park to dedicate former Montgomery County Fairgrounds barn as new exhibit

 19 days ago
DAYTON — Carillon Historical Park is dedicating Montgomery County Fairgrounds Barn 17, which will become the latest exhibit at the park.

The building is over 160 years old and has history associated with the former fairgrounds on South Main Street.

Included in the exhibit, will be stories of the agricultural past, famous visitors to the fairgrounds, including Franklin Roosevelt and the Wright Brothers. Also included will be exhibits on air shows and University of Dayton basketball games.

The historic barn was disassembled after the fairgrounds moved to Jefferson Twp. several years ago and has been rebuilt at Carillon Park over the last two years.

“While Dayton History advocates the preservation of historic structures in their original place, the relocation of the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Barn 17 was necessary to avoid being lost to redevelopment,” Carillon Park said. “Every effort was made to preserve as much of the original barn as possible while also complying with building code regulations.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

