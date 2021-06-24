North Myrtle Beach launches free mobile app. Here’s what it does

North Myrtle Beach rolled out a free mobile app for residents and visitors wanting quick access to resources and news happening in the city, officials announced Thursday. App users will stay up to to date with the city’s latest news, calendar events and meetings, according to the Facebook post. With it, people also have the option to get push notifications for the app on their phone. The alerts can be managed in the app’s settings, which can be accessed by clicking on the cogwheel icon.