Jury convicts San Jose man of federal drug-trafficking charges

(Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash)

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) A federal jury convicted a 35-year-old San Jose man on Wednesday of four charges related to methamphetamine trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In October 2018, Armando Daniel Calderon, along with six others, was indicted on charges of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug- trafficking crime, conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, prosecutors said in a press release.

San Jose State University police officers stopped Calderon near Keyes Street and South 3rd Street in downtown on Aug 20, 2018. He was wanted on multiple warrants and taken into custody. During a search of Calderon's pickup truck, authorities found $5,363 in cash, a .40 caliber handgun, ammunition and nearly 1.83 pounds of methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

A month later, Calderon negotiated with a buyer to sell 15 kilograms of methamphetamine for $70,500, according to prosecutors. He was arrested when he went to deliver the drugs at a Menlo Park shopping center on Sept. 25.

Law enforcement seized over 989 grams of pure methamphetamine at the scene and another 6,492 grams from a nearby stash house.

Prosecutors said Calderson also hid 317 grams of methamphetamine inside a Mustang parked outside the stash house before his arrest.

Calderon is expected to be sentenced on Sept. 14 and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.