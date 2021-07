Two years after Spider-Man: Far From Home opened in theaters, the Marvel Cinematic Universe returns to the top of the box office charts with Black Widow. The new film opened to $80 million at the domestic box office, the highest domestic box office opening since the coronavirus pandemic began. Combined with its $78-million overseas haul and $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access buy-ins, Black Widow is opening to $218 million globally in combined theatrical and streaming revenue. That is the biggest domestic opening for a movie since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019. It's also the third-biggest opening for a Marvel Studios origin movie (behind Black Panther and Captain Marvel).