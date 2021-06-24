Cancel
North Myrtle Beach, SC

North Myrtle Beach council to consider rezoning request allowing high rise properties

By Maya Brown
myrtlebeachonline.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Myrtle City Council will soon decide on whether to approve a rezoning request that would allow for the development of high rise properties. The city’s Planning Commission met Tuesday and voted unanimously to not approve the request from the city’s Planning and Development Department. The advisory board makes recommendations to council, but council members can decide to vote against the commission.

