This makes cents: Yogi Berra gets a stamp named in his honor

Sports Illustrated is one of the more iconic periodicals ever published. Its importance to journalism and how we view sports cannot be overstated, and I would argue that the only other entity that has changed the sports landscape more would be ESPN. Up for auction today at Heritage Auctions is a raw copy of the very first issue of Sports Illustrated from 1954. These do not pop up too often in this kind of shape, at a criminally low number of $56 as of this writing; someone is going to get a bargain on this one. You can check out the scan of the magazine down below.