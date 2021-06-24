5 tips for building your baby's first wardrobe
(BPT) - There is so much to look forward to when welcoming a new baby, but there is also a lot of planning and coordination that goes along with it. One of the exciting parts of preparing for a baby is getting their nursery and all of the essential items set up, including the baby's first wardrobe. From adorable little outfits to tiny accessories and all the basics you need, buying clothes for your baby is fun, but it can also be overwhelming.www.seattlepi.com
Comments / 0