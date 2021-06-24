New casino set to open in Las Vegas Thursday night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KERO) — There's a new $4 billion resort in Las Vegas that's about to open to guests. It's called Resorts World. Doors open at 11 p.m. Thursday night. Resorts World combines the Hilton, Crockfords, and Conrad hotels all on one property. The three hotels all connect to a main casino that boasts a collection of Rolls Royce cars on display. The resort features advanced technology throughout the property. Digital room keys are available on your smartphone.