POTUS

Uncovering Who Is Driving The Fight Against Critical Race Theory In Schools

Alabama Public Radio
 19 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. A battle in the culture war is being fought over critical race theory, which many conservatives say is being taught in K-12 schools. Critical race theory, CRT, examines the impact of systemic racism on American laws and institutions and is taught in some university programs. But K-12 teachers and schools that address racism in American history or America today have been accused of indoctrinating students by teaching CRT. There are now at least 165 local and national groups that are trying to disrupt or block lessons on race and gender, according to an NBC News analysis. These groups are being reinforced by conservative think tanks, media outlets and law firms. The tactics include disrupting school board meetings, ousting liberal school board members and harassing parents who support teaching about equity issues. Legislation has been drafted to ban teaching CRT.

We are Alabama Public Radio

POTUS
Education
Politics
U.S. Politics
Society
Florida Statetennesseestar.com

Florida Congressman Byron Donalds Slams Critical Race Theory

U.S. Representative Byron Donalds, from Florida’s 19th congressional district, recently slammed Critical Race Theory in an opinion article from a very personal perspective. Donalds, who is African-American, has a White wife and biracial children. Donalds, like many other critics of CRT, views the movement as tool of the left used...
Texas StateAustin American-Statesman

How critical race theory has come to drive debate, confrontations in Texas

Propelled by Republicans and conservative leaders, an obscure academic pursuit sometimes known as "critical race theory" has exploded into the political realm, driving policy debates and confrontations in the volatile arena of race relations in America. Like many on the right, Gov. Greg Abbott has rejected the theory — which...
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez knocks McCarthy after he claimed critical race theory 'goes against everything' MLK taught

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) knocked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he claimed in a recent interview that teachings of critical race theory “go against everything” civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. taught. “Critical race theory goes against everything Martin Luther King has ever told us, 'Don't judge...
SocietyWashington Post

Racism in America is a ‘crime of the state.’ But we can overcome it.

Theodore R. Johnson, a senior fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice, has written a unique book on race that reflects his family’s multigenerational story, his own experience as a commander in the Navy and his firmly held belief that “we could actually talk about racism in a realistic, constructive way.”
Alabama Public Radio

With Record 2020 Turnout, Youth Activists Turn Their Energy To 2021 Redistricting

Across the country, the once-a-decade mapmaking process known as redistricting is about to get underway. In Georgia, when state lawmakers held their first virtual town hall seeking public feedback on the process, several commenters stood out amidst the sea of Zoom squares. High school and college students - who were in elementary and middle school the last time voting district lines were drawn - took turns explaining how the mapmaking process will affect future generations, and emphasizing that their voices should be heard.
Alabama Public Radio

Loneliness Is A Communal Experience In 'Seek You'

Kristen Radtke's Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness defies categorization — and it does so in spectacular fashion. At once a memoir, a personal essay about loneliness, an exploration of the science of solitude and its effects, and an invitation to come together in a world built to separate us, Seek You looks at isolation as a problem and investigates where it comes from, how it shapes us, and why we should battle against it.
Deseret News

Critical race theory attacks what it means to be an American

I learned as a child it is much easier to tear down than to build something worthwhile. It seems our political discourse has forgotten this simple lesson. Critical race theory is seeping into our foundational institutions and attacking what it means to be American. This dangerous philosophy undermines our founding principles, institutions, social mobility and history itself — threatening to take us backward in time, not forward.
Colleges13newsnow.com

Cornel West resigns from Harvard following tenure dispute

WASHINGTON — Political and social activist Cornel West shared his letter of resignation from Harvard University on Monday, claiming the school is in "decline and decay." "The disarray of a scattered curriculum, the disenchantment of talented yet deferential faculty, and the disorientation of precious students loom large," he wrote in the letter.

