Bryce Harper had an outstanding season for the Phillies in 2020. In 58 games Harper walked more than he struck out and finished the season with a 151 wRC+. Through 58 games in 2021, Harper is putting together an impressive encore season for Philadelphia. He has matched last year’s total of 13 home runs and has improved his batting average seven points, from .265 to .272. Although Harper’s batting average has improved from 2020 to 2021, his on-base percentage has declined from .420 to .385. The reason for this dropoff is that Harper is walking less and striking out more.