Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

U.S. evacuation of Afghan interpreters, families could reach 50,000 people -U.S. lawmaker

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The evacuation by the United States of at-risk Afghan interpreters will include their family members for a total of as many as 50,000 people, a senior Republican congressman told Reuters on Thursday.

Representative Mike McCaul, who discussed the evacuation plan with officials of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, said countries to which the evacuees could be flown include the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
175K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Afghan#Interpreters#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday repeated a warning to China that an attack on Philippine armed forces in the South China Sea would trigger a 1951 U.S.-Philippines mutual defense treaty. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment in a written statement marking the fifth...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Afghan interpreters hope for a new, safer life when U.S. troops leave

President Biden has acknowledged the critical role played by thousands of interpreters, drivers and others who work closely with American forces in Afghanistan, by allowing them to come to the U.S. ahead of the final troop withdrawal, in an effort to keep them safe while they apply for entry to the United States. Charlie D'Agata spoke with those who have risked their lives and that of their families.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. military days away from completing Afghan withdrawal - sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military appears just days away from completing its withdrawal from Afghanistan, well ahead of the Sept. 11 deadline set by President Joe Biden to end America’s longest war, U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity. The withdrawal of troops and equipment...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says Haiti leaders need to come together

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that Haiti’s leaders need to come together after the July 7 assassination of their president and that the United States stands ready to provide assistance. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Special Report-Afghan pilots assassinated by Taliban as U.S. withdraws

KABUL, (Reuters) - Afghan Air Force Major Dastagir Zamaray had grown so fearful of Taliban assassinations of off-duty forces in Kabul that he decided to sell his home to move to a safer pocket of Afghanistan’s sprawling capital. Instead of being greeted by a prospective buyer at his realtor’s office...
Foreign PolicyColumbian

House votes to ease entry for Afghans who aided U.S.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives easily passed legislation Tuesday that would make it easier for Afghans who worked for the American military or NATO to relocate to the U.S. Under the bill, former interpreters, drivers and others who supported the war effort would no longer be required to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy