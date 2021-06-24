Cancel
Franklin County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 228 PM EDT/128 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Port St. Joe, moving south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Port St. Joe, Apalachicola, Eastpoint, Nine Mile, Buck Siding, Eleven Mile, Thirteen Mile, Odena, Cape San Blas, Indian Pass, Tilton, Beverly, Jones Homestead, Ward Ridge, Milltown, Bay City, Howard Creek, Willis Landing, Apalachicola Airport and Creels.

