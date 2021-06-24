Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Grady, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Brooks; Grady; Lowndes; Thomas SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 226 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Quitman, moving south at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Monticello, Valdosta, Thomasville, Cairo, Quitman, Boston, Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Morven, Barwick, Alma, Dillon, Everett, Pinetta, Rocky Hill, Merrillville and Lovett.