Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Park City Mountain base area developer believes they’ve satisfied all concerns to move forward, Planning Commission unready to hold a vote

By TownLift // Fletcher Keyes
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DFyY_0aeJHADN00

PARK CITY, Utah. — The possibility of Park City Mountain’s lower parking lot being developed has loomed since 1998 when the city conducted a Base Area Master Plan Study . Since then, developers have come and gone with the intention of cashing in on what is surely one of the country’s prized ski area development opportunities.

However, one specific contingent has proved to be an insurmountable hurdle over the last 23 years. That is, throughout the course of construction, Park City’s skiers must have access to as many parking spaces as are available today. Given that the construction would eliminate some 800 parking spots, this is a tall order.

Yet, PEG Companies is convinced they can do it. Robert Schmidt, president of PEG Companies, plans to construct the parking garage first. “We would have to start building as soon as the ski season closes,” he says.

The development would forever change the Park City experience, as it would provide a new transportation center and alter the traffic flow. In a letter to the Park City Planning Commission, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Mike Goar, voiced his support of PEG’s development plan, claiming it will be “transformative for Park City residents and visitors alike”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36eF1Q_0aeJHADN00

It is clear that, if all goes according to plan, the new construction would benefit the resort greatly. Among the proposed structures include a hotel, retail space, restaurants, condominiums and day skier parking. Additionally, the project would include 66 units of employee housing and and 21 units of affordable housing, with each unit equivalent to a 900 square foot apartment. An estimated 500 long-term jobs are also expected to be created as a result.

However, locals’ concerns about the project’s impact on pedestrian and automotive traffic remain at the forefront of discussions in the Planning Commission meetings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H4U2M_0aeJHADN00
A PEG Companies rendering of plans for the Park City Mountain base area development. Photo: PEG Companies

To alleviate traffic concerns, PEG hopes to utilize modal split transportation principles. “We want to get people out of their cars and onto buses, primarily for their arrival and departure from the ski resort. We also want to increase carpooling and activities for pedestrians and bicycles,” says Schmidt. To accomplish this, they intend to shift away entirely from free parking to paid parking, and to utilize satellite parking lots outside of city limits, potentially at Richardson Flat and Quinn’s Junction, from where skiers would catch a bus or shuttle.

At the conclusion of the nearly five-and-a-half hour meeting, Schmidt was visibly worn down. “I feel like we’ve taken every effort to address the concerns of the commission. My concern now is, I don’t know where the end of this process is… What we’re providing here is a world-class improvement to a world-class resort. We need a path forward on this. I feel like right now, we don’t know where that path is.”

Schmidt’s frustrations can be understood when one considers that for every significant delay in the planning commission’s approval process, construction must be pushed back another year.

The chair of the Park City Planning Commission, John Phillips, reiterated at the close of the June 16th meeting that while Schmidt and PEG Companies have demonstrated a willingness to address the commission’s concerns, they will not be prepared to hold a vote until they’ve had at least several more meetings to address all of the issues at hand. “This is a long process,” he said.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
845
Followers
970
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Planning#City Limits#Free Parking#Parking Lots#Affordable Housing#Peg Companies#Richardson Flat#Quinn S Junction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Leadership Park City is accepting applications for Class 28

PARK CITY, Utah. — Leadership Park City is accepting applications for the 28th class. Applications are due by Friday, August 20. Leadership Park City identifies, encourages, and trains new community leaders, and provides class members a long-term, group-oriented learning opportunity. It is patterned after other successful community leadership programs around the country and the Kellogg […]
Echo, UTPosted by
TownLift

Echo State Park to close to boats in the coming weeks

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah. — The water level at Echo Reservoir is dropping quickly. According to Eric Bradshaw, Echo State Park Manager for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the water is falling roughly 3% a week in the month of July. It currently stands at approximately 30% of the full pool. While it’s normal for […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: Morning glory

Passengers experiencing a Park City Sunday sunrise from on high in one of the half-dozen hot air ballons circumnavigating the Trailside Park area.   Submit photos you’d like published in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Road repairs going on in Park City for the rest of the month

PARK CITY, Utah. — Expect potential congestion throughout Park City for the rest of the month. Crews are conducting basic repairs – milling, paving, and applying slurry seals on streets throughout town. Casey Coleman of Park City Municipal said they plan to finish by July 30. More detail on road closures and pavement projects is […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Memorial service scheduled for Park City father

PARK CITY, Utah. — Park City’s Wil Lundberg peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 3, doing what he loved in the great outdoors of Park City. He leaves behind his beautiful wife Jen, his two adventurous kids – Addisyn and Tre – and his riding/running/rafting buddy, Ryder. There was a family and friends bike vigil held […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Walk to Park City Mountain Ski Slopes

Are you looking for a single-family but can’t afford the crazy Park City prices? This 3-bedroom townhome lives like a single-family with amazing privacy and outdoor spaces. With plenty of room to bring your family and friends, as it is set up to comfortably sleep 13. The three full baths are thoughtfully laid out, with […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City schools set green goals

PARK CITY, Utah. — This week, the Park City School District and Board of Education met, defined, and clarified its clean energy goals. These goals align with Park City Municipal and Summit County’s renewable energy plans. The Board of Education provided direction to their Facilities Team to incorporate energy efficiencies, green building materials, and design/build […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Summit Community Gardens’ July Classes

PARK CITY, Utah. — Park City’s Summit Community Gardens has a mix of great classes and teachers lined up for July. All classes can be found on the website with more information and how to sign up. July Classes: Plant I.D. and Foraging July 6th, from 7-8 pm – Award-winning survivalist and author Eric Boettcher is going to […]
EconomyPosted by
TownLift

The Chateaux Deer Valley breaks ground on $2.6 million in renovations

DEER VALLEY, Utah. — The Chateaux Deer Valley is set to undergo a $2.6 million renovation with the construction of a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool, updated landscaping, and an outdoor courtyard plaza remodel. The project is scheduled to be completed in time for Thanksgiving and ski season. Located in Upper Deer Valley in Silver […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

People-First Streets project at Sidewinder Drive and Gold Dust Lane

PARK CITY, Utah. —  On June 29, a team of residents will be installing a temporary demonstration project on the intersection of Sidewinder Drive and Gold Dust Lane to slow auto speeds and create safer pedestrian crossings. The project will be installed starting at 9:00 am on Tuesday, June 29. The project, a collaboration between […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: Summer or Winter, Park City is still a ski town

Life Hack: Those winter ski goggles and helmet are just collecting dust in your garage anyway, why not put them to good summer use like this Park City biker. Either this person is cleverly evading seasonal allergies or she’s stoked for the next solstice (WINTER).   Submit photos you like published in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com. […]
Wasatch County, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: Elk offspring in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah. — Photos taken from this morning of an Elk herd and their offspring in Wasatch County, Utah. Photos provided by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. Submit photos you’d like published in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.
Sandy, UTPosted by
TownLift

Powder Day transportation options to Alta and Snowbird, bus or gondola?

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah. — The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is holding a 45-day public comment period from June 25 – August 9 to hear views regarding the two preferred alternatives for transportation in Little Cottonwood Canyon. The two options include enhanced bus service in the shoulder lane on State Route 210 during high traffic […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City’s Fourth of July Celebration

Fourth of July Celebration – Schedule of Events:  Friday, July 2 11:00 am – Park City Fourth of July Parade (Main Street to Park Avenue) 12:00 to 5:00 pm – Rugby Games at North City Park 7:30 pm – Deer Valley Music Festival Concert: Utah Sympbony’s Patriotic Pops featuring Capithia Jenkins. Purchase tickets in advance […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy