Driver injured after hitting MoDOT truck on I-70

The Missouri Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to slow down and be cautious when driving near crews who are working.

Early Thursday morning, a driver hit one of MoDOT's bridge cleaning trucks near Interstate 70 and Little Blue Parkway.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the driver was too close to the truck, causing the collision.

The unidentified driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The MoDOT worker was not injured.