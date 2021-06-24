Pocono Raceway weekend preview: NASCAR’s Cup Series welcomes campers and fans back in a big way

Pocono Raceway president Ben May remembers driving into the track’s parking lot last June for the first NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader weekend the so-called “Tricky Triangle” in Monroe County has ever hosted.

But it didn’t feel right. Not even close.

The coronavirus and its restrictions made the place a ghost town and marred the long-planned historic weekend.

“We drove into an empty parking lot where only the NASCAR operations team was and I walked through the gate carrying a lunchbox,” May said. “I couldn’t help but think, ‘This is not what we do. This is not what we’re all about.’ ”

A year later with the pandemic seemingly under control and 100% fan capacity allowed, May and the Pocono Raceway staff is eager to get back to doing what it does — welcome thousands of the nation’s most passionate racing fans back to their triangular-shaped corner of the Pocono Mountains that features more than 1,000 acres and a 2½-mile superspeedway.

Nearly 50 years to the day that the first major event was held at the track founded by doctors Joseph and Rose Mattioli — the Schaefer 500 IndyCar race on July 3, 1971 — Pocono is set to host what many consider to be its biggest weekend.

NASCAR is bringing its top three series to Pocono this weekend with the highlight being back-to-back Cup series races. In all, starting Friday there are five races over three days featuring a scheduled 500 laps or 1,250 miles of racing.

While the track will be kept busy, May and Pocono management are expecting the grandstands to be bustling and approaching its 77,000 capacity.

They already know the infield will be jammed.

“It’s nice when it all comes together,” May said. “I don’t think I can ask for much more. The fans have spoken on this. This doubleheader concept works.”

There was a ton of excitement when the doubleheader weekend at Pocono was announced in 2019.

Ticket sales were strong but then the pandemic brought it all to a halt last year.

NASCAR, the first major sport to resume during the peak of COVID-19, went ahead with the races and they were memorable with Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin trading wins. Hamlin’s win came after sunset after a long day of racing hampered by rain.

But while the racing was epic, the reaction was muted with no fans allowed.

With the restrictions lifted by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf in the spring, everything has revved up again, especially interest as Pocono preps for perhaps its biggest show.

“We like being the first, we like being innovators and we have been for 50 years,” May said. “The proof is in the pudding when it comes to the concept. When we sit there on Saturday morning from the spotter stand or the tower and see a packed infield and a ton of smiling faces and a ton of kids, it’s going to be special. I think this weekend will be pretty neat.”

While the drastic changes to the 2020 schedule led to back-to-back races at the same venue, this weekend will mark the only time NASCAR’s Cup Series will race on back-to-back days.

After having two NASCAR races per summer, spread out by about six weeks, starting in 1982, Pocono has embraced the doubleheader weekend.

“A friend of mine who works at the hospital said that we’re providing for folks a quality of life,” May said. “At first, I was thinking he was messing with me. But the more I thought about it, the more I realized that his sentiment is at our core of who we are, and what we do. We think we provide tremendous value. We’re in the entertainment business. We’re in the fun business.”

When it comes to storylines, the No. 1 story in the sport has been the re-emergence of Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson.

He was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR last April and had his relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing severed for using offensive and racist language during an iRacing exhibition event when his words were caught on video and an audio channel where drivers can talk to all competitors.

He didn’t race again in 2020 and had to undergo sensitivity training. After apologizing for using the slur and doing various things to express his remorse, Larson was reinstated by NASCAR on Oct. 20 and a week later he was signed by Hendrick Motorsports.

Not only is he back on the track, but he has been leading the pack with frequency.

Larson earned his third consecutive points win and sixth consecutive top-two finish with a win on Sunday in Nashville.

He’s also won six of the last seven stages as well as eight of the last 11 dating back to the May 16 race at Dover and he has pulled within 10 points of Hamlin for the lead in the regular season standings.

Larson, though, has never been a factor at Pocono, where he has an average finish of 12th in 12 previous Cup races.

Still, Ryan Blaney wondered what it would take to stop him.

“Maybe put some Ex-Lax in his coffee before the race or give him some raw chicken. … anything to get him off his game,” Blaney said. “I really don’t know. That group has really got it figured out. They’ve been strong all year, but the past two months they have been crazy strong. We’ve noticed it. If I could tell you what they’re doing better than anyone else, we’d be doing it.”

Blaney, who had his first career win at Pocono in June 2017 is just happy to be back at Long Pond, and this time with the fans in the infield and the stands.

“It’s not the same without fans,” he said. “Having fans is what we’re used to and it is what I grew up enjoying. Meeting people, meeting fans and showing them that we appreciate them, that’s what it’s all about. Last year was tough on everybody. I look forward to rolling in there Friday night, coming through the tunnel and seeing all the buses and the people back having a great time.”

Pocono schedule

Friday

Noon: Parking lots open

2 p.m.: Gates open

2:15 p.m.: ARCA practice

4 p.m.: ARCA qualifying

6 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Race (80 laps, 200 miles)

Saturday

6 a.m.: Parking lots open

8 a.m.: Gates open.

Noon: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (60 laps, 150 miles)

2:45 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Driver Introductions

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Race #1 (130 laps, 325 miles)

Sunday

6 a.m.: Parking lots open

8 a.m.: Gates open

11:40 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Introductions

Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race (90 laps, 225 miles)

3:15 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Driver Introductions

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Race (140 laps, 350 miles)