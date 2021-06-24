Tom Welling: Michael Rosenbaum and I are reprising our Smallville roles for an animated series

The CW's Superman & Lois returns this Tuesday night with "Through the Valley of Death", a title that already doesn't give off waves of hope. Though considering it looks like John Henry Irons's (Wole Parks) prediction is coming true and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) is about to become Irons's other-dimensional nightmare come to life in this dimension, it's a tough time to be perky and upbeat. But while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Irons debate the best way to take on Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner), David Ramsey's John Diggle continues his Arrowverse "world tour" by offering the kind of help our heroes could use right about now. And don't think the boys are sitting this one out, with Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) working on strengthening Jordan's powers to help find their dad- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo: