Tom Welling: Michael Rosenbaum and I are reprising our Smallville roles for an animated series

Primetimer
Primetimer
 19 days ago
Welling revealed in a Cameo video that he and Rosenbaum are set to reprise their The WB/CW roles as Clark Kent and Lex Luthor for an animated continuation of their 2001-2011 series. "Michael Rosenbaum and I are actually working on an animated series to bring those characters back to life, and use as many of the original cast members as possible," Welling said in the Cameo message. "Don't tell anybody, though. It's a secret, we're still working on it." No other details were confirmed. Welling reprised his role as Clark Kent with Erica Durance's Lois Lane for the Arrowverse's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover in 2019. Rosenbaum said he turned down reprising Lex Luthor for the same Arrowverse crossover.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

