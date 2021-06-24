Megan Boone says goodbye to The Blacklist
“This experience, for me, has been an entire life inside of my own life,” Boone wrote on Instagram next to a photo of her and James Spader in character on the NBC drama. “These eight years playing Liz Keen have helped me better define the world and myself, as she set out to do the same. Liz sought incorruptible familial bonds, and collided with powerful forces to reveal the boundaries where a cruel, indifferent world ended and she began.” Boone went on to thank her cast and crew and the show’s long list of guest stars. “What a list. What a dream. Thank you all,” she wrote.www.primetimer.com
