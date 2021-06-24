Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Megan Boone says goodbye to The Blacklist

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“This experience, for me, has been an entire life inside of my own life,” Boone wrote on Instagram next to a photo of her and James Spader in character on the NBC drama. “These eight years playing Liz Keen have helped me better define the world and myself, as she set out to do the same. Liz sought incorruptible familial bonds, and collided with powerful forces to reveal the boundaries where a cruel, indifferent world ended and she began.” Boone went on to thank her cast and crew and the show’s long list of guest stars. “What a list. What a dream. Thank you all,” she wrote.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Boone
Person
James Spader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Dexter is bringing back Jennifer Carpenter

Even though her character of Dexter's younger sister Deb Morgan was killed off in the 2013 series finale, Carpenter will return to reprise her role in Showtime's Dexter revival, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Showtime has yet to confirm her return. Carpenter is the second Dexter alum to reprise their role after their character died on the show. John Lithgow recently filmed a cameo as the Trinity Killer, who was also killed off. In wake of the 2013 series finale, Carpenter left the door open to returning, telling The Hollywood Reporter that it would take "an extraordinary script many, many, many years from now. I don’t know if that’s possible because people don’t come back from the dead.”
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Sarah Wayne Callies on her new podcast Aftershock

Tai Freligh chats with Sarah Wayne Callies about her new scripted podcast Aftershock…. Aftershock is a co-production with Nomadic Engine and Salmira Productions. Starring Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break, The Walking Dead, Colony), David Harbour (Black Widow, No Sudden Move, Stranger Things) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, Watchmen, Supernatural), Aftershock takes place in the wake of the largest earthquake in US history. Los Angeles lies in ruins, hundreds of thousands of people are dead or unaccounted for, and a mysterious island has risen up in the quake just off the coast of the city. The 10-part series will premiere with two episodes on July 14th, with a new episode going up weekly. Flickering Myth’s Tai Freligh chatted with Sarah Wayne Callies about the new podcast, working with such amazing talent, and what the future has in store in terms of projects.
TV SeriesDeadline

Jordan Johnson-Hinds Joins Nick Wootton/Jake Coburn NBC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Johnson-Hinds has joined the cast of of NBC’s untitled bank-heist drama pilot a from Nick Wootton and Jake Coburn and will appear opposite Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé. The series also hails from Julie Plec’s My So-Called Company and Universal TV, a division of Universal Studio Group.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Cedric the Entertainer will host the Primetime Emmys on CBS with a limited audience

CBS has tapped the star of its comedy The Neighborhood to host the 73rd Primetime Emmys live on Sept. 19 from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. Due to the ongoing pandemic, CBS says the ceremony will feature “a limited audience of nominees and their guests." Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart will return as executive producers and Hamish Hamilton will serve as director of the telecast for the second year in a row after last year's well-received pandemic Emmys. Hudlin made history as the first-ever Black producer of the Emmy telecast in 2020. Cedric the Entertainer's The Neighborhood will have its Season 4 premiere the night after the Emmys. “Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer, who's hosting the Emmys for the first time, said in a statement. “Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.” The 73rd Primetime Emmy nominations are scheduled to be announced Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Dexter' Season 9: Another Major Character Return Reportedly Confirmed

Dexter Season 9 might be getting one more familiar face, as the return of another major character has reportedly been confirmed. Ever since the revival was announced, there has been speculation over whether or not characters aside from the charming fictional serial killer would return, and who they might be. [Please Note: Spoilers Below for Dexter.]
Family Relationships940wfaw.com

Megan Fox Says Having Kids Saved Her

In a revealing Washington Post profile, Megan Fox opened up about motherhood and Hollywood. She says that she needed to step away from the “dark” of Hollywood to raise her kids and truly be happy. Of Hollywood, she said: “I was so lost and trying to understand, like, ‘How am...
Moviessoapsindepth.com

Precious Way Says Goodbye to DAYS OF OUR LIVES

The recast of Chanel on DAYS OF OUR LIVES isn’t happening until Tuesday, July 6, but departing actress Precious Way had to express her feelings the week before. “I was going to wait to post this but I’m emotional today,” she confessed on Instagram, sharing a selfie of herself with some of her castmates as well as other images and videos from her run. “I’m really going to miss you all and this entire experience.
InternetUbergizmo

Say Goodbye To The Instagram You Once Knew

Moving forwards, it seems that the Instagram we used to know and love could be no more. In a video posted on Twitter by Instagram boss Adam Mosseri, it seems that Facebook really wants to compete with TikTok and that Reels might not be enough, so much so that they want to transition into an app that offers a full screen video experience similar to TikTok.
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Painkiller: Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick to Star in Netflix Drama

Painkiller has announced its cast. The upcoming Netflix series will star Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick. West Duchovny, Dina Shihabi, and John Rothman will also appear in the limited series which focuses on the opioid crisis. Peter Berg is directing the eight-episode limited drama with Alex Gibney and Eric Newman...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Jerry O'Connell is reportedly close to replacing Sharon Osbourne on The Talk

O'Connell is nearing a deal to become the CBS daytime talk show's first full-time male co-host, reports The Wrap's Tony Maglio, based on a source. Another source tells him negotiations have been ongoing since May. O'Connell has been a regular on The Talk. He would take over the seat left by Osbourne, who departed in March following an on-air flare-up with Sheryl Underwood. O'Connell is no stranger to daytime TV. He has guest hosted or guest co-hosted The Wendy Williams Show, The View, the Today show's fourth hour and ABC's Live with Kelly. In summer 2019, Fox stations tested O'Connell's daytime talk show Jerry O. Last month, O'Connell was tapped for another Fox stations test run as host of the game show Pictionary.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Scarlett Johansson Ready To Say Goodbye To Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson has hinted that she may be ready to say goodbye to playing Black Widow. The news comes after the films release yesterday July 7. Johansson first played Natasha Romanoff, otherwise known as Black Widow in ‘Iron Man 2’ released in 2010. She also played Romanoff in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ released in 2019 in which her character unfortunately suffered a tragic death.
TV Seriesimdb.com

FBI: Most Wanted: Alexa Davalos Joins Season 3 as a Series Regular

FBI: Most Wanted’s Fugitive Task Force is a adding a new recruit for Season 3. The Dick Wolf procedural has cast The Man in the High Castle alum Alexa Davalos as a series regular for the coming season, our sister site Deadline reports. Details about her character remain scarce, but we do know that Davalos will play an FBI agent who joins Jess’ (Julian McMahon) team.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

AMC's The Beast Must Die is a must-watch for Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris' amazing performances

"Honestly, watching Jumbo and Harris verbally dance around each other is half the fun," Kristen Lopez says of the British stars in their six-episode limited series thriller adaptation of Cecil Day-Lewis' novel. "Both characters are playing roles that constantly shift based on what we, the audience, believe each knows about the other. Jumbo keeps Frances on tenterhooks, holding in a shudder or gasp whenever George is nearby. Harris, to his credit, makes George just as charming as he can be. The character is a horrible person, all that we’ve come to expect from a privileged white guy, and yet it’s easy to see how he’s kept people wrapped around his finger." Lopez adds: "Too often in shows about women losing children, they’re four-hanky melodramas. Here, with Jumbo in the lead, the character skirts the line between justice and revenge, never entering Killing Eve territory, but staying away from telling another tragic tale of what women do when their children pass. It cannot be overstated how amazing Jumbo is in the role. So much of her plan requires a sense of manipulation, starting with her ingratiating herself into the life of young model, Lena (Mia Tomlinson), who might yield a lead toward Marty’s killer."

Comments / 0

Community Policy