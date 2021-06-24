Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UN: 275 million people used drugs worldwide in 2020

Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 19 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — Around 275 million people used drugs worldwide last year, while over 36 million people suffered from drug use disorders, according to the World Drug Report released Thursday by the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime in Vienna.

The report also said many countries saw a rise in the use of cannabis during the coronavirus pandemic. In surveys of health professionals across 77 countries, 42% said cannabis use had increased. A rise in the non-medical use of pharmaceutical drugs was also observed in the same period.

The report further noted that in the last 24 years, cannabis potency had increased as much as four times in some parts, even as the percentage of adolescents who perceived the drug as harmful fell by as much as 40%. This development came despite evidence that cannabis use is associated with a variety of health and other harms, especially among regular long-term users.

"Lower perception of drug use risks has been linked to higher rates of drug use, and the findings of UNODC’s 2021 World Drug Report highlight the need to close the gap between perception and reality to educate young people and safeguard public health,” UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly said.

According to the latest global estimates, about 5.5% of those between 15 and 64 have used drugs at least once in the past year, while 36.3 million people, or 13% of the total number of people who use drugs, suffer from drug use disorders, the report said.

Globally, over 11 million people are estimated to inject drugs, half of whom are living with Hepatitis C. Opioids continue to account for the largest burden of disease attributed to drug use, according to the report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
39K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Drugs#Opioids#Hepatitis C#Ap#The World Drug Report#Unodc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
United Nations
Related
HealthBradford Era

RTS: Drug Use

DRUG USE: Over half of Pennsylvanians worry about increased drug use in their community due to the economic impact of Coronavirus, according to two recent surveys. There was no way that Americans could anticipate, let alone be prepared for, the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic, particularly the severe financial impact inflicted on many households, corporations and small businesses and mass job loss across the country. By the beginning of June, the number of job losses across the US had surpassed 40 million*. Worryingly, there have been a number of studies** indicating those who are unemployed are more likely to misuse drugs and/or alcohol.
WorldJanes

UN commission remains split on drug control

The 64th session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), the central policy-making body for the UN drug control system, took place on 12–19 April 2021. The session was conducted as a hybrid meeting with both online and in-person attendees in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Although commemoration of the 60th and 50th anniversaries of the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs and the Convention on Psychotropic Substances respectively generated more than the usual levels of support for the UN drug control treaties, increasingly divergent views on a range of issues were presented.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Opinion: Is drug use a victimless crime?

–Three Heritage Ranch residents were recently charged by San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow with the tragic death of a 7-month old infant due to methamphetamine and fentanyl poisoning. On June 4th in Indianapolis, Crystal Martin admitted before a court to giving her three-year-old son Johnathan Johnson two 100mg pills of Zoloft, an antidepressant drug, before leaving him unsupervised to play near a creek, where he was found face down in four feet of water.
Public HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Sinovac-vaccinated Thai health workers to receive booster

BANGKOK — (AP) — A nighttime curfew and other new coronavirus restrictions began Monday in Thailand’s capital and several other provinces, as health officials announced that medical workers will given booster shots of AstraZeneca vaccine after already receiving two doses of China's Sinovac vaccine. Thailand is battling rising COVID-19 cases...
Louisiana StateWDSU

COVID cases among those unvaccinated is surging in Louisiana, health experts say

State health leaders continue to urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as cases are continuing to rise among those not vaccinated. The Louisiana Department of Health warns that COVID-19 cases among people who are not yet fully vaccinated are surging, and all people in Louisiana, especially those who are not yet vaccinated, are at an elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 as the more contagious Delta variant continues to spread.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
California StatePosted by
ABC10

California delays considering supervised sites for drug use

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers will wait until next year to continue considering a bill that would give opioid users a place to inject drugs in supervised settings. Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco said Tuesday that he was told the Assembly Health Committee will delay a hearing...
Law EnforcementVice

These Are the Code Words Used by Top-Level Drug Traffickers

Last summer, hundreds of arrests were made across Europe after police infiltrated Encrochat, an encrypted phone company authorities said was used exclusively by the continent’s criminals and drug traffickers. Many of those arrests are now appearing before UK Crown Courts, from Bristol to Liverpool, and the cases are far from...
HealthThe Drum

Momentum Worldwide on using Twitch to raise awareness of MS with Merck

Momentum Worldwide won the ‘Not for Profit’ category at The Drum Awards for Marketing 2021 with its ‘Game on for MS’ campaign for Merck. Here, the team behind the winning entry reveal the secrets of this wining campaign…. The challenge. Around the world, some 2.8 million people live with multiple...
Healthbiospace.com

Lilly Fronts $25 Million to Use Verge’s AI Discovery for New ALS Drug Candidates

Startups have passion and big, bold ideas. Pharma has the funds and human resources. Together, they can change the future of medicine. Today Verge Genomics, an AI-driven San Francisco-based startup, announced a deal with pharma giant Eli Lilly to team up against a devastating disease – ALS. With $25 million upfront, the deal could bring Verge $694 million more in royalties once milestones are met.
Healthoaklandside.org

Fentanyl test FentCheck will make drug use safer

In a society where “Just Say No” just hasn’t worked, two East Bay residents are running a scrappy nonprofit organization to make using drugs less deadly. And Alison Heller and Dean Shold are taking their life-saving mission FentCheck to bars, restaurants, tattoo parlors – anywhere someone who might use recreational drugs or drug users may be – in the hopes that lives will be saved from the ridiculously deadly drug fentanyl.
Public Healthsaportareport.com

What The Task Force for Global Health Means By Health Equity

The Task Force for Global Health was founded nearly 40 years ago to advance health equity. Here is what health equity means to us. In 1984, only 20% of children were vaccinated. Those children primarily lived in high-income countries, leaving hundreds of millions of children elsewhere at risk of the exact same diseases although the world had the tools and the know-how to protect them. Children in poor countries were afflicted by preventable diseases like polio, measles, and diphtheria, suffering painful disabilities and death simply because of where they happened to be born.
Medical & Biotechbostonnews.net

Dystonia Drugs Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide with Pfizer, Sanofi, Merck

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Dystonia Drugs Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Dystonia Drugs Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Dystonia Drugs market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Dystonia Drugs Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy