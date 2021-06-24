Cancel
SNL recounts filming Season 46 amid the pandemic

Primetimer
Primetimer
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest Stories from the Show documentary short looks back at the challenges of returning to the studio and filming a sketch show before a live audience for six straight weeks during the 2020 presidential election and coronavirus pandemic.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

