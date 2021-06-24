Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Vincent Cassel and Eva Green to star in Liaison, Apple TV+'s first Anglo-French original series

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The English- and French-language thriller is described as "a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future. The series combines action with an unpredictable, multi-layered plot in which espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.”

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Cassel
Person
Eva Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Original Series#Anglo French#Liaison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage set their first Apple TV+ series: City on Fire

The team behind Gossip Girl and The O.C. are adapting Garth Risk Hallberg's 2015 bestselling novel of the same name as an eight-episode drama series. "City on Fire follows the events that happen after an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the 4th of July in 2003," per The Hollywood Reporter. "Samantha Cicciaro is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious city-wide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep." City on Fire is the first project under Schwartz and Savage's new streaming deal with Apple.
TV & VideosDeadline

Sky German Original ‘Souls’ Wraps Production; First-Look At Mystery Series

EXCLUSIVE: Sky’s German original Souls has wrapped production and producer Geißendörfer Pictures has dropped first-look images of the eight-part series. Souls tells the story of Allie, Hanna, and Linn, three women whose lives are turned upside down when Hanna’s son, Jacob, is involved in a serious car accident and claims he remembers his earlier life as a pilot of a lost passenger plane.
TV SeriesWTKR

Act 3 Podcast: An Alien TV Series and the Star Wars Prequel Showdown

On this episode of Act 3, we're talking about more casting news for "Knives Out 2" and a possible TV series based in the "Alien" franchise? Steven and Chandler argue over the merits of the Star Wars prequel films, and give a ranking on where they stand on the individual films in the series. And, the guys revisit twin films from recent history. That's films about a very similar topic or concept that are released around the same time. Also Chandler does a ton of voice work on this episode, so if you're a fan of the impressions, click that play button!
TV SeriesDeadline

Vincent Vermignon Joins HBO Max’s True-Crime Series ‘The Staircase’

Vincent Vermignon has joined the cast of The Staircase, HBO Max’s limited series drama adaptation based on Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s true-crime docuseries. Vermignon will play de Lestrade, joining previously announced cast members Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, Parker Posey, Odessa Young, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge, Sophie Turner, Michael Stuhlbarg and Tim Guinee.
TV SeriesColumbian

Chris Evans stars in Apple TV+ series

In a week light on feature films, one of the early limited series on Apple TV+ tops the DVD releases for the week of July 6. “Defending Jacob”: Chris Evans of “Captain America” fame stars as a Massachusetts assistant district attorney whose world is turned upside down when his teenage son is accused of killing a classmate.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Check Out The Trailer for Isaac Asimov’s “Foundation” Series on Apple TV

Whoever hasn’t heard of Isaac Asimov and read any of his stories, it’s time to sit down and focus on a few of the classics so you can better understand the upcoming Foundation series from a deeper standpoint. Thankfully the trailer makes things pretty clear since the Empire that’s been running things for so long is dying as it’s announced, and yet one thing that anyone in a seat of power is bound to do is hold onto that power for as long as they possibly can. This usually means doing anything and everything, without limits or boundaries, to maintain that same power base, no matter how horrible one must become. Those that are called revolutionaries are often those who seek another means by which to evolve, survive, and even break away from old habits that might have caused the fall in the first place. But power is, as many have seen, not an easy thing to let go of, and as a result, the struggle that will be seen in the Foundation series on Apple TV+ already looks like it will be tense and will possibly lead to an epic buildup within the series.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

Misha Green Signs Overall Multi-Year Deal With Apple TV+ After HBO Killed Season 2 Of ‘Lovecraft Country’

Despite the popularity and high quality of Misha Green’s series adaptation of the Matt Ruff novel, it wasn’t enough to save genre mash-up “Lovecraft Country” from being canceled by HBO, and the news officially hit last week. The end of the show wasn’t mutual, as the showrunner took to Twitter to post her ideas for a Season 2 that didn’t get picked by the cable network. Giving the impression that she was fully prepared to move on with more seasons, but that won’t be happening at HBO.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

‘The Wheel Of Time’ Release Date, episodes, Cast, Trailer | Amazon Original Prime Video TV Series

After astonishing and hooking up with the fans of the fantasy genre for a very long time, ‘The Wheel Of Time’ is coming to Amazon Prime and it’s time to get the frenzy of Game Of Thrones. The story of The Wheel of Time follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organisation called Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers and then gets onto a dangerous journey with five young men and women, one of whom will be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.
ComicsVulture

Here’s Your First Look at the Star Wars: Visions Anime Anthology Series

New Star Wars thing alert! For the very wide swath of people who are into both anime and Star Wars, LucasFilm has released a “special look” at its upcoming anthology series, Star Wars: Visions. The extended trailer, which features production stills and behind-the-scenes interviews with animators, premiered yesterday at Anime Expo Lite and showed off the wide variety of stories and styles that will make up the new anthology. Star Wars: Visions consists of nine new stories set in the Star Wars universe, rendered by seven different Japanese animation studios. The trailer gives a sneak peek into a “rock opera–style film” called Tatooine Rhapsody, an Astro Boy–inspired robo-romp called T0-B1, and some sort of space-furry adventure called Lop & Ocho, among others. It’s exciting to see Disney cede so much creative control to these different studios. Star Wars: Visions will stream on Disney+ September 22.
New York City, NYTVOvermind

New York City Novel “City on Fire” Is Going to Be a Series on Apple TV

Apple TV+ is snatching up new shows and movies just as much as any streaming site at this time and City On Fire, while not yet adapted for TV, is one of their newest acquisitions as the novel, written by Garth Risk Hallberg, was held up as one of the best books of 2015 and caught the eye of the right people apparently as the subject is going to be the basis for a new series that will be developed by the streaming site. The brief synopsis tells of the shooting of an NYU student named Samantha on the Fourth of July in 2003, and as the crime is investigated it sheds a light on her connection to several city-wide fires that have taken place, the music scene in the downtown area, and a wealthy, uptown family that is slowly but surely falling apart due to the many secrets they’ve kept for too long. That alone sounds like something that could fuel a series for a while and it’s fair to state that it might be an enticing story. The mysterious aspect of the tale is intriguing enough, but fleshing it out is bound to make the story pop just a little more.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

The Flash original stars set to return for series 8

The Flash has confirmed which of its cast members are set to appear in season eight. On Wednesday (June 30) Warner Bros. Television announced (via Deadline) that it had closed new deals with long-time players Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker. This means that the trio – whose...

Comments / 0

Community Policy