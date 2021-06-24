Robert Downey Jr. and Greg Berlanti are teaming for HBO Max drama For Your Own Good

Robert Downey Sr., the maverick filmmaker who directed the counter-culture classic Putney Swope and the father of Robert Downey Jr., has passed away from Parkinson's Disease at the age of 85. Downey Jr. has recently been talking about his father's work recently, like in an interview with Howard Stern when he spoke about Martin Scorsese's comments on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how he appreciates Scorsese for the work he's doing to preserve his father's films, archiving them for generations to see for years to come. In an Instagram post, Downey Jr. shared a message about his father and praised him with his struggle through Parkinson's as well as with his work as a filmmaker.