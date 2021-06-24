Robert Downey Jr. and Greg Berlanti are teaming for HBO Max drama For Your Own Good
Samantha Downing’s forthcoming novel For Your Own Good, which debuts next month, is being adapted by the two WarnerMedia-based producers. For Your Own Good "takes place within the halls of New England’s prestigious Belmont Academy," per The Hollywood Reporter. "With Ivy League admissions rolling in, stiff competition for this year’s coveted Teacher of the Year Award and planning for the memorial statue for the recently deceased headmaster, the book and potential series also explore the run of poisonings and dead bodies that have started to pile up at the university."www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0