OWN and Hulu to show The Hair Tales docuseries from Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela Angela Davis
The Black-ish star is teaming with the writer on African-American style for a docuseries about Black women, beauty and identity through the distinctive lens of Black hair. “This series is about identity, culture and legacy, beauty, strength and joy,” said Ross, who will also narrate with Davis, in a statement. “Hair is a portal into the souls of Black women, it drives straight to the center of who we are. Our goal is to share this vibrant community, where we hold a sacred space for each other. Like many women, I can trace my own journey to self-acceptance through my hair. This series is personal and universal, American and global. It is a love letter to Black women.” Watch The Hair Tales teaser.www.primetimer.com
