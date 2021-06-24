Amy Schumer will attempt to acquire new skills on HBO Max's Amy Learns To…

One year after starring in Expecting Amy, Schumer is returning to HBO Max with another unscripted series. The eight-episode Amy Learns To... will follow Schumer's efforts to learn a new skill, craft or trade from a local expert in her husband Chris Fischer's hometown of Martha’s Vineyard. She'll learn to dive for clams, sell real estate, perform a magic trick and repair a roof. “We are pumped for this," Schumer said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working with Amy again! She is sure to surprise and amaze us with her willingness to push boundaries and try something new, always with a hilarious spin,” added HBO Max executive vice president of nonfiction Jennifer O’Connell. Amy Learns To… is one of several shows in the works for Schumer, who's already starring in Hulu’s scripted comedy Life & Beth and a five-episode revival of Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer for Paramount+.