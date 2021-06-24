Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

NCAA moving toward hyperlocal solution to NIL as placeholder

By RALPH D. RUSSO
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7JII_0aeJGBzT00

The NCAA is lurching toward a temporary, patchwork solution in addressing name, image and likeness compensation for athletes, a hyperlocal approach to allow everyone to earn money off their fame starting July 1 without uniform national rules.

The latest strategy to provide clarity to a dramatic change in NCAA policy comes days after the Supreme Court handed down a ruling that left the association exposed to future legal attacks.

The NCAA Board of Governors met with the Division I Board of Directors on Thursday to discuss the next step for sorting out NIL. The Board of Governors, the NCAA's highest governing body, put forth no public recommendations following the meeting.

The Division I Council discussed possible next moves to NIL earlier this week and is scheduled to convene again Monday. A final decision could be made by the D-I Board of Directors next Wednesday — one day before NIL laws go into effect in at least seven states.

A solution being considered involves the NCAA waiving its rules banning athletes from being paid for use of their name, image and likeness while still keeping bylaws that make pay-for-play and recruiting inducements impermissible, a person involved in the process told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because NCAA discussions about NIL were not yet finalized.

In Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas, laws go into effect July 1 that make it impermissible for the NCAA and members schools to prevent athletes from being paid by third parties for things like sponsorship deals, online endorsements and personal appearances.

On Thursday, Kentucky became the seventh state with a law that has a July 1 effective date when Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order.

The NCAA had hoped for a national law from Congress that has not come and its own rulemaking has been bogged down for months. College sports leaders are instead moving toward the type of patchwork regulation they have been warning against for months.

Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence, whose company is working with dozens of schools to create NIL programming and assistance for athletes, said it "seemed unfathomable” the NCAA would allow this to happen.

“But now that might be the best strategy,” he said.

Following the template of a recommendation made by six Division I conferences to the D-I Council last week, schools would follow their state NIL laws. To that end, the University of Florida released its NIL guidelines that, among other things, bars school employees and boosters from compensating athletes for NIL use.

About a dozen other states have NIL laws that could take effect next month and states such as Ohio have legislation pending.

"In a strange twist of events, schools in states without laws could have an advantage because they can make any rules they want," Lawrence said.

Most state laws about to go into effect restrict schools from being involved in financial agreements athletes make with third parties, Lawrence said. Given the ability to make their own policies, some schools might decide to take a more active role.

The pivot to a hands-off approach to NIL by the NCAA could be part of a broader strategy following the Supreme Court ruling in the Alston case. The high court said the NCAA cannot limit benefits schools provide to major college football and basketball players as long as they are tied to education.

The decision also raises the possibility of future antitrust challenges to NCAA compensation rules. A lawsuit targeting proposed changes to the NCAA's NIL rules was filed earlier this month by one of the plaintiffs' attorneys in Alston, and a judge on Thursday denied the NCAA's motion to dismiss the claim.

The NCAA could shift to conferences taking the lead on setting standards for athlete benefits as a potential way to avoid lawsuits.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://APpodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
39K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Hyperlocal#Placeholder#Nil#The Supreme Court#The Board Of Governors#The Division I Council#The Associated Press#Opendorse#The D I Council#The University Of Florida#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
News Break
Congress
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Discussing the NCAA's ruling on NIL with UC's Dr. Bren Stevens

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — University of Charleston Athletic Director Dr. Bren Stevens sat down to discuss the pros and cons of the NCAA decision to allow student-athlete to monetize the use of the name, image and likeness. As of July 1, 2021, college athletes can market themselves through various forms...
Statesboro, GAthegeorgeanne.com

NCAA votes to allow athletes to profit in new NIL ruling

Beginning on July 1, NCAA athletes across the country will legally be permitted to profit off of their name, image and likeness. The NCAA Board of Directors approved an interim name, image and likeness (NIL) policy at a meeting on Wednesday morning, which allowed athletes to earn NIL compensation beginning on Thursday.
Hazard, KYwymt.com

NCAA officially clears student-athletes to pursue NIL

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The NCAA’s Board of Directors voted Wednesday to suspend rules prohibiting athletes from capitalizing on their name, image and likeness. The new rules will allow athletes to profit on social media accounts, autograph signings, camp appearances and participating in advertising campaigns among many other potential ventures. Athletes will be allowed to sign with agents to help them navigate endorsement deals.
College Sportsaseaofblue.com

NCAA Division I Council recommends NIL legislation

The NCAA Division I Council has voted to recommend an interim policy that would suspend amateurism rules related to name, image and likeness, it announced Monday. The board meets Wednesday to decide if the policy will be adopted. If adopted by the board, the temporary action would remain in place...
Indianapolis, INWIBC.com

NCAA To Vote Wednesday On NIL Rule Changes

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA will vote Wednesday on new rules that may allow student-athletes more freedom to benefit financially. The Division I Council is recommending the body end its rules that prohibit athletes from profiting off their talents. The Division I Board of Directors will consider that recommendation at its Indianapolis headquarters on Wednesday.
College SportsFrankfort Times

EXPLAINER: The NCAA and the impact of NIL compensation

Beginning Thursday, hundreds of thousands of college athletes will be able to earn a form of compensation that has been barred for decades by regulations put in place by the NCAA, conferences, schools or a combination of all of them. It is a major change for college athletics and has...
College Sportswcn247.com

NCAA's NIL era arrives, some athletes are ready to cash in

A new era in college sports has arrived. For the first time, NCAA athletes will be permitted to profit from their fame. The transition has been anything but smooth. Seven states have laws set to go into effect Thursday designed to open up the market for athletes. The NCAA is on board with the idea of reforming its rules but is only in position to consider a temporary fix. At some point Congress is expected to step in and provide a law that brings uniformity across the country.
College Sportstigernet.com

TNET: NCAA officially adopts new NIL policy

Re: The beginning of the end. Good while it lasted.***. I'm most concerned about the Supreme Court opinion. Kavanaugh seemed to lay the groundwork for schools actively having to pay players their market value. I just don't see how that doesn't destroy college athletics. Only a few schools have athletic departments that turn a profit. Most football and basketball programs that do use those funds to support the non-moneymaking sports (like virtually all women's sports). I'm concerned that this could lead to entire athletic departments closing up shop, which will take away scholarship opportunities for a lot of kids.
Madison County, KYRichmond Register

NCAA ATHLETICS: Brown & Ulmer looking to capitalize on NIL

The NCAA’s new interim policy allowing student-athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness (NIL) went into effect on Thursday. The change of policy gives players a chance to profit off their personas for the first time, ever. And many — including some from Madison County — have quickly taken...
College Sportschatsports.com

NCAA D-I council recommends board of directors 'suspend' NIL rules

The NCAA is close to adopting temporary legislation regarding student-athlete compensation for name, image and likeness. The NCAA Division I council voted Monday to recommend the Division I Board of Directors adopt an interim policy “that would suspend amateurism rules related to name, image and likeness,” according to an NCAA statement. The board will meet Wednesday to decide on the matter.
College Sports247Sports

Tracking NIL deals across the NCAA

College athletes across the country will soon begin raking in money for their name, image and likeness. Today marks the first day players in all NCAA sports will be allowed to profit off sponsorships and other deals thanks to an interim name, image and likeness rule passed Wednesday by the NCAA.
College SportsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

College athletes to cash in as NCAA's NIL era begins

Social media stardom came unexpectedly to Haley and Hanna Cavinder. A way to pass time during the pandemic now has Fresno State's twin sister basketball stars positioned to be among the most successful college athlete entrepreneurs as soon as the rules allow it. Ohio State lacrosse player Mitchell Pehlke has...
College Sportschatsports.com

NCAA adopts interim NIL policy in all 50 states

NIL is now finally in place. On Wednesday, NCAA announced that all three divisions adopted a uniform interim policy suspending NCAA name, image and likeness rules for all incoming and current student-athletes in all sports. This means college athletes can benefit from their name, image and likeness beginning Thursday and...
NFLScarlet Nation

Column: NCAA NIL Guidelines Set A Course For Notre Dame Football, Others

The same compensation debate that has raged for almost a decade surrounding NCAA student-athletes has finally reached a positive outcome for the players who stuff their universities’ coffers and the pockets of their coaches and athletic administrators. Many questions remain on how this seismic shakeup will ultimately play out. But...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: NCAA scrambling to make NIL rule

With more and more states making NIL laws of their own, the NCAA is now scrambling to put some sort of rules in place to make everything uniform. How will that affect the Ohio State football program?. The Ohio State football program has some clarity on NIL laws in the...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Report: Temporary NIL regulations approved by NCAA

College student-athletes will now be able to profit off their name, image and likeness without NCAA penalty. According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors has approved an interim policy regarding NIL. It will make it legal for student-athletes to promote their brand and monetize their name, image and likeness without repercussions.
College SportsNBC Sports

NCAA opens the NIL floodgates

It’s time to make some money, kids. The NCAA, caught between a Congress that has yet to create national name, image, and likeness standards and a Supreme Court that has made abundantly clear that any NCAA-imposed limits violate antitrust laws, finally has allowed student-athletes to capitalize on their fame. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy