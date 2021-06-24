Peacock's Joe Exotic casts Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe

Quaid had to exit the limited series due to a scheduling conflict. So Fichtner will take over the role of Kirkham, who was the Tiger King star Joe Exotic's reality show producer known for wearing a wide-brim hat. Kirkham filmed a reality show about Joe Exotic and claimed to have “everything” on video, including “good, bad, and ugly.” Fichtner, best known for starring in Prison Break, is coming off of a long run on CBS' Mom. He joins a cast led by Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic. The cast also includes Brian Van Holt, Joel Marsh Garland, Sam Keeley and Natt Wolff.