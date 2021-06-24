Cancel
Ben Weil: Remember the snow

By JONATHAN LEMIRE, JOSH BOAK, LISA MASCARO -
Daily Hampshire Gazette
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe writers of “Keep Main Street accessible” (June 21) opposing a human-centered redesign of Main Street made a lot of unsupportable arguments. One that melts away completely upon examination is the complaint that the proposed redesign does not provide a solution for snow removal. The current solution of piling snow in the middle of Main Street is dangerous, cumbersome, and certainly not a practice that should be continued. Any solution will involve snow removal from the street.

