Ben Weil: Remember the snow
The writers of “Keep Main Street accessible” (June 21) opposing a human-centered redesign of Main Street made a lot of unsupportable arguments. One that melts away completely upon examination is the complaint that the proposed redesign does not provide a solution for snow removal. The current solution of piling snow in the middle of Main Street is dangerous, cumbersome, and certainly not a practice that should be continued. Any solution will involve snow removal from the street.www.gazettenet.com
