Ben Weil: Remember the snow

RIVER RAISES FOOT A DAY – TRACKS THREATENED. Floods All Over the Northwest – Highest Water Since 1894 – Freak Storm Raises Havoc. With several days of extreme hot weather last week when the thermometer reached 90 degrees on Thursday, 92 on Friday and 98 on Saturday, Palouse dust storm on Sunday followed by the big thunderstorm of Sunday night, rain all day Monday followed by a foot of heavy snow Tuesday afternoon and night, nobody, whether he be Eskimo or Mexican has anything on us for variety of weather.