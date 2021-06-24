Big Sky's Patrick Gallagher joins Joe Pickett in another sheriff role
After playing a sheriff on Big Sky, Gallagher recur on the Spectrum Originals drama based on C.J Box’s novels as yet another sheriff.www.primetimer.com
