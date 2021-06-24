Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Blacklist creator Jon Bokenkamp announces he won't return for Season 9

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bokenkamp's announcement of his exit after eight seasons comes after original cast member and star Megan Boone also bid farewell. “I wanted to write you directly to let you know that I’ve made the difficult decision to leave The Blacklist,” Bokenkamp said in a statement posted to Twitter this morning. “I love this show with all of my heart, and it’s been an incredible journey, but after eight years I feel it’s time for me to step out of my comfort zone, try something new, and explore a few of the other characters and stories that have been crawling around in my head.”

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Boone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Of My Heart#The Blacklist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Cursed Gets Canceled by Netflix, the Fantasy Series Won't Return for Season 2

Netflix has opted to cancel Cursed after just one season. The fantasy series, which was headlined by Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why, Love, Simon) was released last summer and promised a new take on the age-old Arthurian legend. But the new take didn't generate enough buzz to garner a large enough audience that would justify a continuation. As a result, the streaming service has quietly axed the show.
TV SeriesPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘Lovecraft Country’ Won’t Return to HBO for Season 2

HBO announced Friday that the Golden Globes-nominated series Lovecraft Country would not return to the network for a second season. “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” HBO said in a statement to Deadline. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”
New York City, NYElite Daily

The Gossip Girl Creator Explained Why Blair And Serena Won't Be In The Reboot

Hey, Upper East Siders: The Gossip Girl reboot is almost here, so get pumped to meet a new generation of ultra-rich, angsty NYC teens. Just don’t expect original it-girls like Blair Waldorf or Serena van der Woodsen to pop up. According to showrunner Joshua Safran, who created the new Gossip Girl, fans may spy some original cast members — just not the ones they may have expected.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Nicolas Cage says he won't play Joe Exotic in an Amazon series, implies it's been shelved

It's been more than 14 months since the Oscar-winning actor signed on to play the Tiger King subject in an Amazon series that would've marked the first TV role of his four-decade career. But Cage tells Variety that he is no longer attached to the project, and implied that it's been shelved. “We should clear the record,” Cage tells Variety. “I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it come together. They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant.” Meanwhile, Variety reports that the project from Imagine and CBS Studios may be shopped to other outlets. The news comes as Peacock's Joe Exotic limited series, led by Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell, has already rounded out its cast with production poised to get underway.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Dexter' Season 9: Another Major Character Return Reportedly Confirmed

Dexter Season 9 might be getting one more familiar face, as the return of another major character has reportedly been confirmed. Ever since the revival was announced, there has been speculation over whether or not characters aside from the charming fictional serial killer would return, and who they might be. [Please Note: Spoilers Below for Dexter.]
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite: Leaker Believes Travis Scott Won’t Return Anytime Soon

It seems unlikely the rapper will make a return to the game in the near future. Travis Scott became an icon in the world of Fortnite Battle Royale in April of last year. Epic Games partnered with the ultra-popular rap artist to produce an in-game concert, aptly named “Astronomical.”. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Cedric the Entertainer will host the Primetime Emmys on CBS with a limited audience

CBS has tapped the star of its comedy The Neighborhood to host the 73rd Primetime Emmys live on Sept. 19 from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. Due to the ongoing pandemic, CBS says the ceremony will feature “a limited audience of nominees and their guests." Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart will return as executive producers and Hamish Hamilton will serve as director of the telecast for the second year in a row after last year's well-received pandemic Emmys. Hudlin made history as the first-ever Black producer of the Emmy telecast in 2020. Cedric the Entertainer's The Neighborhood will have its Season 4 premiere the night after the Emmys. “Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer, who's hosting the Emmys for the first time, said in a statement. “Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.” The 73rd Primetime Emmy nominations are scheduled to be announced Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
BET

Tekashi 6ix9ine Shares Why He Won’t Support His Dad

Tekashi 6ix9ine says that he won't financially support his biological father. During a conversation with DJ Akademiks, the 25-year-old rapper explained why he has no desire to help his 60-year-old dad, who is currently homeless, Page Six reports. “Right now, he’s in a shelter smoking crack. The story of me...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Vanessa Bayer's home shopping network comedy I Love This for You picked up to series at Showtime

Inspired by Bayer's past overcoming childhood leukemia, I Love This for You stars Bayer as the aspiring host of a home shopping channel. “Working to shed her life-long label as ‘that cancer girl,’ she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life, and forms a meaningful friendship with her idol — network star Jackie Stilton (fellow SNL veteran Molly Shannon, pictured right) — all against the backdrop of a highly competitive workplace run by an unstable billionaire, where people play dirty to succeed," per the official description.
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Painkiller: Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick to Star in Netflix Drama

Painkiller has announced its cast. The upcoming Netflix series will star Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick. West Duchovny, Dina Shihabi, and John Rothman will also appear in the limited series which focuses on the opioid crisis. Peter Berg is directing the eight-episode limited drama with Alex Gibney and Eric Newman...
ComicsComicBook

Attack on Titan Creator Explains Why He Didn't Kill Levi

Attack on Titan brought its manga to a close some months ago, and fans are still coming to terms with the finale. If you did not know, creator Hajime Isayama fleshed out a meaty final chapter that made sure to answer our most pressing questions. Of course, the finale saw a major death, but it turns out a second was supposed to happen as well. But in the end, Levi Ackerman was left alive for a very simple reason.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

NBC reteams with Good Girls creator Jenna Bans on Redrum, another dark thriller dramedy about female friends

NBC is developing Redrum, a project that the network bought before its decision last month to not renew Good Girls for a fifth season. Created by Nzingha Stewart with Bans and fellow Good Girls executive producer Carla Banks-Waddles serving as executive producers, Redrum "is described a sexy, swampy dark dramedy/thriller about two best friends — Jess and Sadie – who host a podcast about New Orleans’ most infamous serial killers," per Deadline. "But when they make fun of the wrong sociopath and people close to them start to turn up dead, our friends, who are grossly ill-equipped for this unfortunate circumstance, realize they have to do what the police haven’t: find the killer before they become the victims of their own story. Let the good times roll."
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Jerry O'Connell is reportedly close to replacing Sharon Osbourne on The Talk

O'Connell is nearing a deal to become the CBS daytime talk show's first full-time male co-host, reports The Wrap's Tony Maglio, based on a source. Another source tells him negotiations have been ongoing since May. O'Connell has been a regular on The Talk. He would take over the seat left by Osbourne, who departed in March following an on-air flare-up with Sheryl Underwood. O'Connell is no stranger to daytime TV. He has guest hosted or guest co-hosted The Wendy Williams Show, The View, the Today show's fourth hour and ABC's Live with Kelly. In summer 2019, Fox stations tested O'Connell's daytime talk show Jerry O. Last month, O'Connell was tapped for another Fox stations test run as host of the game show Pictionary.
TV Seriesimdb.com

FBI: Most Wanted: Alexa Davalos Joins Season 3 as a Series Regular

FBI: Most Wanted’s Fugitive Task Force is a adding a new recruit for Season 3. The Dick Wolf procedural has cast The Man in the High Castle alum Alexa Davalos as a series regular for the coming season, our sister site Deadline reports. Details about her character remain scarce, but we do know that Davalos will play an FBI agent who joins Jess’ (Julian McMahon) team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy