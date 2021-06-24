Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Mare of Easttown fans are causing headaches in a small Pennsylvania town

Police in the town of Wallingford, Penn., where portions of the HBO drama were filmed, have warned fans about trespassing in the area's homes. "Yes! It's neat they filmed a lot of it in our town," the Nether Providence Police Department wrote on Facebook. "Yes!! It's really cool Kate was 'living in Wallingford'. No!!!!! It's NOT cool to go to the homes they filmed at, trespass on the property and harass the owners and their kids all hours of the day and night…..REALLY! It's a house. Get over it," the message reads. "If you plan on taking this trip, STOP and think! Officers will be in and around the area(s) and will take appropriate action. Warnings will not be given and signs are posted. Trespassers, blocking traffic, disturbing the peace, etc., will not be tolerated. Thank you."

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

