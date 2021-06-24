Portsmouth’s election boss is retiring after 28 years behind the scenes of democracy

Portsmouth registrar Deloris Overton Short is seen inside her office Monday afternoon June 21, 2021. Short is retiring as Portsmouth registrar after almost 30 years in the role. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

When Deloris Overton Short was first sworn in as Portsmouth’s registrar in 1993, she got a keepsake from local civil rights icon Hugo Owens: a receipt for $1.50 from the poll tax he paid to vote in 1960.

Overton Short was too young to vote in the era of poll taxes, but she remembers her parents paying them and has felt firsthand how laws can make it easier or harder for people to reach the ballot box. And though she has no influence over those laws, she has spent her career as registrar doing what she can to make elections fair for everyone in Portsmouth.

Now, after almost 28 years on the job, Overton Short is retiring. Her last day is June 30.

In the early 90s when she started the job, Portsmouth had only 42,500 registered voters — just 41 percent of its population of roughly 104,000 . Today, despite losing roughly 10,000 residents since then, more than 70 percent of the city is registered to vote. And turnout here, Overton Short noted, typically outpaces the state.

City officials commend Overton Short for boosting those rates by going above and beyond to make sure people get a chance to vote, though she credits residents for being engaged and caring about who represents them. Plus, she says, new laws have made the ballot box much more accessible over the last quarter century. Poll taxes were outlawed by the 24th Amendment in 1965 and ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 1966, for instance.

Still, other factors have limited access to registration.

In her second year as registrar, Overton Short advocated to move her office, which consisted of just two people at the time, from the fifth floor to the first floor of city hall to increase its visibility. The National Voter Registration Act, which allowed citizens to register to vote when they applied for or renewed a driver’s license, had passed, but it would not take effect until 1996.

So Overton Short went wherever potential voters may be.

“We were everywhere: grocery stores, schools, libraries, food stamp offices, Tower Mall. Any organization that requested us to appear, we were there,” she said. Her office for years has also worked with the city’s civic leagues, providing information to mail out or distribute in neighborhoods.

She went to schools to educate those too young to vote about its civic importance, showing them old voting machines, providing small books about the Constitution and helping with mock elections.

She also brought the poll tax receipt that Hugo Owens had given her.

“They just couldn’t believe he had to pay this,” Overton Short said.

Her mother Lucy Overton, who served on the electoral board, inspired her to become civically active, and she participated in voter registration drives growing up.

Overton Short was 18 when Congress ratified the 26th Amendment in 1971, giving people her age the right to vote. But she didn’t just cast a ballot; she ran for City Council.

“I didn’t win,” she said with a laugh. “They were trying to close I.C. Norcom High School, and (I ran as) part of a protest.”

After her foray into politics, Overton Short attended Norfolk State University and worked for 13 years at IBM before becoming registrar — the first Black person to become a registrar in South Hampton Roads.

“Some people were born for a job, and being registrar was her calling,” William Watts Jr., chair of the electoral board, said of Overton Short.

Watts was appointed to the electoral board a year after Overton Short was hired and said through the years, she displayed “impeccable integrity” and fairness to all candidates and voters.

Overton Short said she strives to treat everyone the way she wants to be treated. Whether they’re registering to vote or wanting to run for office, people should feel comfortable when they come to the registrar, she said.

The City Council recognized Overton Short at its meeting Tuesday, and Mayor Shannon Glover said she was “the most professional, excellent and committed person that I’ve ever known to do a job.”

Curtis Gunn, the electoral board’s vice chair, was impressed with how Overton Short navigated the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It seemed she was ahead of the governor and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” he said. “She put things in motion before the pandemic came here. It was like nothing stopped (in her office).”

Electoral board secretary Carol Summerlyn said Overton Short has a knack for anticipating potential problems and questions. Every election, she gives each electoral board member a binder with information about laws, election officers, precincts and the various races — Summerlyn said those binders have the answer to nearly every possible dilemma they can think of.

Her preparation pays off. Summerlyn said Overton Short had purchased high-speed vote counting equipment ahead of statewide elections in 2013, and when there was a recount in the statewide attorney general’s race, Portsmouth finished its count days before some other cities. That helped again in 2020, when Portsmouth managed to process a large volume of early absentee votes on election night that flooded in partly due to the coronavirus pandemic and to new changes in law that made it easier to vote over the mail.

Overton Short has witnessed many dramatic elections, recounts and recalls — including the 2010 recall of Mayor James Holley — but last November’s general election was unlike any other. More than half of the votes cast in the city — 24,425 — were from early absentee voters. That meant election officials had to improvise and work hard in the days leading up to election night to count votes quickly in what were fiercely fought local and national races. Overton Short and her staff were up to the task: all the votes cast that day were counted by 8:30 p.m., and absentee votes were counted by 10:40 p.m.

Many election officials across the nation were the subject of attacks from people who spread baseless rumors, conspiracy theories and misinformation about the integrity of the presidential vote. Although she didn’t elaborate, Overton Short said she got many phone calls at her office in the days after the election — she usually gets a few, if any — and tried not to take what people said personally.

Overton Short said she’ll miss the rush of Election Day and, most of all, the people she works with.

“This is really like my family,” she said, touting their nimbleness in adapting to new technologies and laws.

Summerlyn said Overton Short has long wished to keep her office out of newspaper headlines — this story being the exception — because that likely would mean something was going wrong.

Now, days before retirement, she has gotten that wish — plenty of Portsmouth elected officials have made news in her nearly three decades on the job, but she has kept a low profile.

Her replacement, Alexandra Reid, was sworn in Tuesday. Reid previously worked in the registrar’s offices of Portsmouth and Chesterfield County, and Overton Short said she expected Reid’s technical skills to “take the office to a new level.”

Overton Short plans to enjoy more time with her husband, retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Alonzo Short Jr., but will keep busy volunteering.

“I always want to give back,” she said. “I love my city.”

Josh Reyes, 757-247-4692, joreyes@dailypress.com