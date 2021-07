No fighter in boxing today gives themselves the breadth of possible opportuntities that come with being able to fight from 160 up to 175 as Canelo Alvarez has proven he can. He can mix and match and skip and jump around, find a suitable matchup at light heavy, chop down a solid foe in Sergey Kovalev, then stay awhile at super middleweight, and wrack up more Ws against Callum Smith, Avni Yildirim and Billy Joe Saunders. And I’d bet the 30-year-old could still hit 160, where he fought to meet and defeat Daniel Jacobs in 2019.