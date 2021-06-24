AI Global Investors Partners with Quantamental Asset Manager Duo Reges
Team focused on researching and trading human/machine behavioral biases joins AI Global Investors. Asset management firm AI Global Investors (USA) LLC (“AIGI”), a subsidiary of Alpha Innovations Ltd. (“AI”), today announced a partnership with Duo Reges Capital Management (“Duo Reges”), the latest team to join AIGI’s New York-based asset management platform. The Duo Reges team boasts an impressive background in data science garnered from leading technology firms including Amazon, Intel and Microsoft, and brings to bear a unique skillset which they have successfully employed over the past several years to mine alpha from public equity markets. Duo Reges is led by data science veteran Anand (Andy) Chakraborty.www.stamfordadvocate.com
