I’m Hunting Wabbits

This is an opinion column. Well, it’s July…again. You know what that means, don’t you? Yes, it does mean the celebration of Independence Day, but I was speaking about something else. It also means that I have almost finished one more trip around the sun. On the 28th of this great month, I will begin still yet another one. When you’ve made the circle as many times as I have, and some of you have, life begins to look a little different. One of my next-door neighbors and friend had some random thoughts on life. He said he stole them from a friend, so I’m stealing them from a friend who stole them from a friend. I suspect his friend stole them too, but I don’t know from who. Here are a few of them, with commentary on some: 1). Age 60 may be the new 40, but 9 p.m. is the new midnight. 2). The older I get, the earlier it gets late. I’ve also noticed that supper comes earlier than it did in my younger years. 3). It’s the start of a brand-new day, and I’m off like a herd of turtles. By the way, turtles are believed to be among the oldest reptiles in history. This may explain why they move so slowly, and why I identify with them so easily. 4). When I say, “The other day,” I could be referring to any time between yesterday and 15 years ago. After all, 15 years ago has begun to feel like yesterday. 5). I remember being able to get up without making sound effects. I also remember when it didn’t hurt, and that’s why I make those sound effects. 6). I recently had my patience tested. I’m negative. 7). Remember, if you lose a sock in the dryer, it comes back as a Tupperware lid that doesn’t fit any of your containers. If you asked, “What is Tupperware,” you’re too young to be reading this. To prove how good that stuff is though, you can’t remember the last time you went to a Tupperware party, yet you still have all that Tupperware in your cabinet. 8). When someone asks me what I am doing today, and I say “nothing,” it does not mean I am free. It means I am doing nothing. I have learned that is best to find something, before they ask me to do something that I really don’t want to do, but feel like I have to. 9). I finally got a full-eight-hours of sleep. It only took me three nights. 10). I run like the winded. 11). I hate when a couple argues in public and I missed the beginning. I can’t figure out whose side I’m on. 12). When someone asks me what I did over the weekend, I squint and ask, “Why, what did you hear?” 13). When you do squats, are your knees supposed to sound like a goat chewing on an aluminum can stuffed with celery. (That’s also part of those sound effects I make when I get up). 14). I don’t mean to interrupt people. I just randomly remember things and get really excited. 15). When I ask for directions, please don’t use words like “East” or “West.” And, yes, I do own a GPS, but sometimes I have a hard time setting the thing. 16). Sometimes, someone unexpected comes into your life out of nowhere, makes your heart race, and changes your day. We call those people policemen!