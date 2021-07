SAYREVILLE – Two educators in the Sayreville School District have been selected as New Jersey Exemplary Educators for the 2020-21 school year. Lauren Bellina, a kindergarten and first grade teacher at the Dwight D. Eisenhower School, and Colleen West, an ASI (Academic Support Instruction) reading interventionist at the Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, were among the recipients of the New Jersey Exemplary Educators program. Both were honored during the Board of Education’s June 15 meeting.