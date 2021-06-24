Cancel
Meet Michael Anthony, Ariana Grande’s Go-To Makeup Artist

By Tish Weinstock
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 19 days ago
Born in Frankfurt, Germany, and raised in various places across the U.S. as the child of army officers, Michael Anthony has always had a flair for the creative. Playing around with makeup from the age of six, he would often use whatever he found lying around the bathroom and pretend to be at the spa. Eventually he began to create looks for his sisters, friends, and “anybody who would sit still and trust me,” he says. Honing his craft at MAC Cosmetics, he moved to New York where he assisted industry legends Pat McGrath, Diane Kendal and Mark Carrasquillo.

