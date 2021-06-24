Cancel
Governors Awards: Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann Set for Honorary Oscars

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann will receive honorary Oscars this year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday. Danny Glover will also receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The four Oscar statuettes will be presented at the Governors Awards ceremony on Jan. 15, 2022.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on June 24 that its Board of Governors voted to present honorary awards to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Danny Glover. The four Oscar statuettes will be presented at the Academy’s 12th Governors Awards on Jan. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles.
