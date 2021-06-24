Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bourne, MA

No injuries after reported Jet-Ski accident near west end of Cape Cod Canal

capecoddaily.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOURNE – Bourne officials responded to a marina in Pocasset around 1 PM Thursday and learned there had been a Jet-Ski accident. The victim at the marina was not injured but Bourne officials began a search near the Mass Maritime Academy for any other possible victims. It was subsequently learned the 2nd Jet-Ski had gone […] The post No injuries after reported Jet-Ski accident near west end of Cape Cod Canal appeared first on CapeCod.com.

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bourne, MA
Accidents
City
Bourne, MA
City
Pocasset, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Bourne, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod Canal#Cod#West End#Accident#The Mass Maritime Academy#Capecod Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy