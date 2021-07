COACH’S VIEW: “Joe is a quiet, humble leader who checks his ego at the door, and is a mentor and a friend to the younger players. Joey would have been a four-year starter (COVID) on the varsity in which he led the team in RBIs every year. Joey had one of the best offensive years in Saugatuck history hitting .630 in his Conference Division (led the division in batting average and extra-base hits) and hit .544 overall this year." - Tim Antel.