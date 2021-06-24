Maine Business School announces corporate partnership with Walgreens
ORONO — Walgreens and the University of Maine have signed a workforce development agreement as part of the Corporate Connections Program of the Maine Business School and its Graduate School of Business. As the program’s first Corporate Colleague, the second largest pharmaceutical retailer in the nation with more than 400,000 associates will have access to in-state tuition rates, fast-track admissions and professional development opportunities from UMaine.bangordailynews.com
