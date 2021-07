Maxis posted a new gameplay trailer for their The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion which arrives on all formats from July 22nd. Get your hands dirty foraging in the forest for fresh ingredients, or growing them in your garden. If you grow something you’re proud of, make sure to head into town and enter it in the Finchwick Fair competition! While you’re there, check out the unique shops and chat with locals at the pub. New animal friends are waiting, too. You can build relationships with your own cow and chickens, and collect milk and eggs from them. In the woods, there are bunnies and other creatures you can befriend. The villagers are also nice, sure, but: bunny friends.