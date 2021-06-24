The Best Waterproof Mascaras For a Smudge-Proof Summer
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “You never know when you’ll get emotional,” says Delina Medhin, laughing, as she considers the benefits of the best waterproof mascaras. The celebrity makeup artist, who works with the likes of Issa Rae, goes on to explain that waterproof mascaras are “transfer resistant,” meaning as your schedule picks up again, you won’t have to worry as much about your eye makeup smudging throughout the day, whether you’re sweating on the subway, planning to hop in a pool, or shedding a few tears at a summer wedding.www.vogue.com
