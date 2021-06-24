Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

AI Global Investors Partners with Quantamental Asset Manager Duo Reges

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam focused on researching and trading human/machine behavioral biases joins AI Global Investors. Asset management firm AI Global Investors (USA) LLC (“AIGI”), a subsidiary of Alpha Innovations Ltd. (“AI”), today announced a partnership with Duo Reges Capital Management (“Duo Reges”), the latest team to join AIGI’s New York-based asset management platform. The Duo Reges team boasts an impressive background in data science garnered from leading technology firms including Amazon, Intel and Microsoft, and brings to bear a unique skillset which they have successfully employed over the past several years to mine alpha from public equity markets. Duo Reges is led by data science veteran Anand (Andy) Chakraborty.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Management#Ai#Investors#Quantamental#Ai Global Investors Asset#Aigi#Alpha Innovations Ltd#Cio Of Duo Reges#Point72#Balyasny Asset Management#Morgan Stanley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Amazon
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) to Sell

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 70.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Top Black women in asset management

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I'm Dan DeFrancesco, and here's what's on the agenda today:. These four young people are mentoring and carving out paths for the next generation on Wall Street. Eight Black women in asset management share their stories of working in a white- and male-dominated...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,508 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $71,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Terralogic Solutions Inc. Invests in Microsoft Focused Technology Company Tridius Technologies

DALLAS (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Terralogic Solutions Inc., a leading global technology consulting firm backed by Paxion Capital, announces a majority investment in Tridius Technologies, an experienced Microsoft Gold Partner and application development consulting firm. CEO Matthew Ramsey, CTO David Clark and EVP Kevin Wheat will retain a significant equity ownership in the Company and continue on the board. Renil Komitla, CEO of Terralogic and Duncan Robertson, CFO of Paxion Capital will join the Tridius board. Through this partnership, the two organizations will help their clients accelerate innovation through a strengthened global outreach and shared market vision.
BusinessMySanAntonio

"SAVIC Inc" in North America Accelerating Rise with SAP, data and cloud modernization solutions for North American clients & creating new IT career opportunities

SAVIC, Inc. (SAVIC) a leading global provider of Digital platform offerings, announced today that it is expanding its global footprint by opening a new office in one of the leading US tech hubs, Florida, St. Petersburg. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. SAVIC, Inc. (SAVIC) a leading global provider...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Cybereason Launches Global 'Defenders League' Partner Program

Cybereason enhances its channel program to reward the cybersecurity industry’s trusted advisors. Cybereason, the leader in future-ready attack protection, launched ‘The Cybereason Defenders League’ a Global Partner community, designed to reward the cybersecurity industry’s most trusted advisors and solution providers by increasing their margins and profitability. Members of this program will gain access to award-winning technology and services to help end users stop cyber attacks.
Real Estateirei.com

Salika Khizer joins Principal Global Investor as managing director

Principal Global Investors has hired Salika Khizer as managing director, real estate marketing, working closely with both the real estate portfolio management teams and generalist sales and consultant relations staff to raise capital for the firm’s U.S. and European private real estate and global property and infrastructure securities products. Before...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,000. Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Los Angeles Capital Management...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,966 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 4,800 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HRT Financial LP Makes New $6.64 Million Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 151,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,636,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $55.53 Million Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,673 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.85% of American Equity Investment Life worth $55,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “. RVI has been...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $314.28 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Stryker worth $314,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy